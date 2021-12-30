Merrick D. Okamoto Sells 83,333 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MARA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.39. 10,771,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,403,727. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 4.73. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 46,966 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

