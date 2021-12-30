Merrick D. Okamoto Sells 83,333 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of MARA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.39. 10,771,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,403,727. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 4.73. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29.
Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
MARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.