MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Acquires Shares of 16,750 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $108.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $57.98 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

