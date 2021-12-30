MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $217,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lowered its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

