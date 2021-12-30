Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on MESO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $622.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 3.27.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 994.48%. The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 2,948.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 755,803 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 66.5% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 347.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 179,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

