Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,381 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.5% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 698,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,081,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 192,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,428,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 109.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $342.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,029,963 shares of company stock worth $341,966,906. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

