Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 429 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, December 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $83,484.76.

On Friday, December 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,196 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $109,230.68.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,501 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $322,056.99.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $2,833,514.30.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $90.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.63 and a 1-year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Cowen started coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.