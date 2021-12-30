Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 699,490 shares.The stock last traded at $5.56 and had previously closed at $5.43.
MFGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Investec raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53.
About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)
Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.
