Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 699,490 shares.The stock last traded at $5.56 and had previously closed at $5.43.

MFGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Investec raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 91.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 503,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 38.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 1,440.6% during the third quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 993,546 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

