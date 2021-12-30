Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Up 7.2%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)’s share price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. 21,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,138,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MVST. Zacks Investment Research raised Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVST. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,598,000. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,330,000. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

