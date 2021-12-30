MiL.k (MLK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.60 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002697 BTC on popular exchanges. MiL.k has a total market cap of $99.47 million and $20.60 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.00 or 0.07866125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00074357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,177.05 or 0.99973196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008079 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k was first traded on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

