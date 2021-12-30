MileVerse (MVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.93 Million

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MileVerse has a market cap of $45.93 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MileVerse has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com

MileVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MileVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

