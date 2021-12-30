Mirror Protocol Market Cap Hits $184.49 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $184.49 million and $12.45 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00005043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00058489 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.33 or 0.07897599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00073888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,992.39 or 0.99863885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00052126 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.