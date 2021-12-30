Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Tops $625.54 on Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $13.80 million and $23,246.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $625.54 or 0.01308715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.48 or 0.07771204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00073342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,762.98 or 0.99926857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00052938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008025 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 22,057 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

