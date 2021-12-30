Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives $21.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Mission Produce news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $127,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $800,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 3.5% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 359.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 18.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.94. 6,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,106. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.26.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

