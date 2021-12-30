Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

MCW has been the topic of several other research reports. FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 82.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth about $1,122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 290.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 264,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 197,032 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth about $3,418,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

