Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,318 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $14,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 144,757 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $138.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

