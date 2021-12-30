Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,700 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $16,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.96.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,392.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,486.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,479.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.