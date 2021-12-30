Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $13,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after buying an additional 2,235,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,391,000 after buying an additional 75,989 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after buying an additional 818,513 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,888,000 after buying an additional 155,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth $175,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $133.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

