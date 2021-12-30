Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 857,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

