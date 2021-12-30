Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $16,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 320,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 54,280 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,175,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.25.

Shares of ED stock opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $85.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

