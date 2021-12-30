Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 170.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Discovery by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Discovery by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

