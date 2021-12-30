Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $164,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE SEE opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

