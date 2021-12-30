Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth $7,096,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 21.2% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 340,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 98.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

NYSE:BKI opened at $82.37 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

