Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 4,300 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 20.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Invesco by 326.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 362,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 277,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

