Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 64.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,816 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT opened at $31.20 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $5.494 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

