Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,000 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 78.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 64,358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter valued at about $600,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group stock opened at $42.01 on Thursday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $962.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, EVP Behzad Soltani sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $322,065.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $830,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,013 shares of company stock worth $3,461,804 in the last ninety days. 28.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

