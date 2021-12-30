Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total transaction of $3,709,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $3,012,900.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00.

MRNA stock opened at $247.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

