Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $45.95 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

