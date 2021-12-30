Monarch Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,036 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $82.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

