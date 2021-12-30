Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.6% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 511.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,488,000 after buying an additional 1,631,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,550,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $142.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $396.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

