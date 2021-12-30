Monarch Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,281,000 after buying an additional 1,137,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after buying an additional 1,199,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,569,000 after purchasing an additional 743,975 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPM stock opened at $159.07 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

