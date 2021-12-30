Monarch Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PPL by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,638,000 after acquiring an additional 938,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 163,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.