Monarch Capital Management Inc. Purchases 252 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,900,000 after purchasing an additional 697,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,422,000 after acquiring an additional 88,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $53.74 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

