Monarch Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.11.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

