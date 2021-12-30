Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253,640 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 81,941 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STAG opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.08%.

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

