MONECO Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,521.2% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,384.02 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,460.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3,440.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

