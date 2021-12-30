Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,967,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 57,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.69. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

