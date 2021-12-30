Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.73

Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.73 and traded as high as $9.76. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 3,570 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MON. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 125.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 386,828 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 508,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,128,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,276,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.