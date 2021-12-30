Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Position Raised by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,855 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 61.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 38.6% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 24,084 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 75.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 283,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 121,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

NYSE EDD opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

