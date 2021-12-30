Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Hits $0.0346 on Major Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $15.76 million and approximately $233,563.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 713,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 455,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

