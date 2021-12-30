Myriad 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,388.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $1,388.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 2,632.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,812,155,250 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

