Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $597,549.61 and $14,821.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Naka Bodhi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00059050 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,699.85 or 0.07780858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00073526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,564.92 or 1.00029852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naka Bodhi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naka Bodhi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.