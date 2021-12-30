Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NTP stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nam Tai Property has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $411.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 803.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.