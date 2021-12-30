Name Change Token (NCT) Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $103.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00042483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,956,484 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

