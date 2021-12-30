Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.83

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 178710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.
The company has a market capitalization of $935.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 1,187.76%.
Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.
