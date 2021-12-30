Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.83

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 178710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $935.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 1,187.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth $4,534,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,054,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 117,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

