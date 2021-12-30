Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $64,211.19 and approximately $7,732.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,835,211 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

