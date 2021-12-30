Nash Price Tops $0.69 (NEX)

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. Nash has a total market capitalization of $20.15 million and $188,474.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nash has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Nash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00058824 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.71 or 0.07802872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00073943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,402.13 or 0.99623391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00053732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Nash Profile

Nash’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nash using one of the exchanges listed above.

