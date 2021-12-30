Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $154,101.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $154,101.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $237,849.36.

On Friday, December 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,145 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $104,572.85.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $434,744.74.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $655,485.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28.

On Monday, October 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $722,848.45.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,698 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $296,024.56.

Natera stock opened at $90.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.44. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Natera by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Natera by 30.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after buying an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 16.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,123,000 after buying an additional 276,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Natera by 8.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,527,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

