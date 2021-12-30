National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $79.96

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.96 and traded as low as $75.55. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $76.23, with a volume of 2,532 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTIOF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins cut National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.6824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

