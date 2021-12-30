National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $68.96. National HealthCare shares last traded at $68.40, with a volume of 29,288 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $276.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 63.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 57.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in National HealthCare by 13.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 1,021.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in National HealthCare by 66.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

