Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.78

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and traded as high as $8.81. Navigator shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 58,188 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $500.25 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Navigator in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 10.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 45.6% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

